GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GSK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,818,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

