Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

