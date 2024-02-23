Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.77. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -303.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.