Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
