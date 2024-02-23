Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Amy Stirling Buys 6,764 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 7.2 %

LON HL traded down GBX 58.20 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 747.20 ($9.41). The company had a trading volume of 2,413,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a one year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 750.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

