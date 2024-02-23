HC Wainwright Boosts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

