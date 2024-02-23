HC Wainwright Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,669. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

