H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) PT Raised to $69.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
