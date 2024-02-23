Head to Head Analysis: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) versus Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptiv $20.05 billion 1.08 $2.94 billion $10.36 7.51

Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

This is a summary of current ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 1 3 9 0 2.62

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $113.57, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Aptiv 14.65% 13.32% 5.99%

Summary

Aptiv beats HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products. The Electronics segment provides automated driving products, such as radar sensors and steering electronics; sensors and actuators; body electronics, including lighting electronics and access systems; and energy management products. The Lifecycle Solutions segment sells vehicle wear parts, spare parts, and accessories to dealers and independent workshops; offers vehicle diagnostics, emissions testing, battery testing, light adjustment, and calibration service, as well as data-based services; develops, produces, and distributes lighting and electronic products for special vehicles comprising construction and agricultural machinery, buses, and motor homes, as well as marine sectors. The company was formerly known as HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and changed its name to HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in October 2017. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Faurecia S.E.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

