Head to Head Comparison: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) vs. ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 7 1 2.90 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 128.63%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -1,263.49% -38.10% -32.55% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -561.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 976.27 -$290.51 million ($2.69) -3.93 ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.74 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

