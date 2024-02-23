Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 100,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 78.77.

ARM Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 128.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 84.01. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

