Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 10,777 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $404.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.60 and its 200-day moving average is $350.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $406.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

