Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 94,500 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.59 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

