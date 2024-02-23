Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Trading Up 0.9 %

CTVA opened at $54.71 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

