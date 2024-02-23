Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,280 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

