Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.20 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of MP Materials worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NYSE:MP opened at $15.68 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

