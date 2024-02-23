Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.85 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Envestnet worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

