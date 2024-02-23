Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Sunrun Trading Down 18.0 %

RUN opened at $12.78 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.54.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

