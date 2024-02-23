Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.57 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 282.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,639. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

