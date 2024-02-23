Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $505.86 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $528.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

