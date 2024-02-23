Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.62 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

