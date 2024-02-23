Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 512,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 196.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

