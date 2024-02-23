Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 346,000 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402 in the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

