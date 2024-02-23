Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 43,341 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

