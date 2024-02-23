Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 99,800 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $4,568,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

