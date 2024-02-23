Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

