Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 208,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $183.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.51.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

