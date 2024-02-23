Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

HR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

HR stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

