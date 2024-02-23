Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 139,029 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

