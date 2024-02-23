HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 316,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

