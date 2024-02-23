High Liner Foods Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$12.74. 2,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,707. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.38. The stock has a market cap of C$424.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

