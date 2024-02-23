Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Hilltop worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $776,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 126.6% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 173.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hilltop by 55.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

