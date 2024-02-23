Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

