Horizen Price Up 17.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Horizen has a market cap of $149.95 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.20 or 0.00019988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,700,069 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.