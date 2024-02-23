Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 million, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.57. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.20.
About Horizonte Minerals
