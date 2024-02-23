Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 million, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.57. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.20.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

