Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

