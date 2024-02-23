Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.13. Approximately 16,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 81,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $919.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

