Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 39,864 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.6% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after buying an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $168.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.