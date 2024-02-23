HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 597.60 ($7.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 615.78. The stock has a market cap of £114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 656.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.38).

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 789.86 ($9.95).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.