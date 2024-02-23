Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,435 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $34,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

