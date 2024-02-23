HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

