Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 130,373 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.