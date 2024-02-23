Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Loews worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 141,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Loews by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

