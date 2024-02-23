Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 161,264 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.41 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.