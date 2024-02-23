HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $631.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $631.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $600.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.47.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

