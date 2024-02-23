Humm Group Limited (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.
Humm Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.63, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About Humm Group
