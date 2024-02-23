i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $21.51

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.64. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 99,021 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.15 million, a P/E ratio of -307.29 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

