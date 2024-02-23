ICON (ICX) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $243.67 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,494,643 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,490,441.2728107 with 980,490,440.181968 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24324755 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $8,822,302.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.