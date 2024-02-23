IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $234.59

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.59 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 112112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

