IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $65,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $571.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

