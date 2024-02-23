indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $10.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 574.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 281,043 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,768,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 672,284 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

